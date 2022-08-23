THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Tuesday 8/23/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

INFLATION: FED EXPANDED MONEY SUPPLY BY $6 TRILLION SINCE 2020An increase in the money supply leads to inflation because the value of each individual dollar is thus decreased

Printing money to send to Ukraine is leading to inflation in the US. Tune in as we examine this topic & more!

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