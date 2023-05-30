🧘‍♀️How does resonant breathing work?🤔

🌬️✨ In today's world, threats come in various forms, not just physical. They can be mental symbols like stress or anxiety, triggering our inner systems

But fear not! We've discovered an incredible technique called resonant breathing. 🧘‍♀️🌟

Bishoy Goubran, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Physician explains that by breathing at a rate of six breaths per minute, we activate our parasympathetic system that helps us find balance and peace. 🌈🌱 In one of our captivating studies, we used a metronome to guide our patients into this rhythm. It's truly remarkable how our breath can influence our well-being. 💪

🌬️ Ready to explore the power of resonant breathing? 🎧🔗

Listen to the full episode by clicking here https://bit.ly/3HYHfch or finding it in the description above.

Let's take a breath together and unlock our inner calm! 😌💫