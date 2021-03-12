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Antifa parasites attack feminists holding a march in Paris on international women's day
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70 views • March 12, 2021
Antifa parasites attack feminists holding a march in Paris on international women's day.
The mentally ill gay trannys claimed the feminists were Trans Exclusive Radical Feminists & Islamophobic. One of the marchers was told, "Don't show up to the demonstration if you don't want semen from a trans girl in your face." These people are degenerate filth.
@TheWesternChauvinist.
The mentally ill gay trannys claimed the feminists were Trans Exclusive Radical Feminists & Islamophobic. One of the marchers was told, "Don't show up to the demonstration if you don't want semen from a trans girl in your face." These people are degenerate filth.
@TheWesternChauvinist.
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