03-29-24 BALTIMORE BOUND WITH BABY SUPPLIES

03-29-24 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC WILL BE ASSISTING THE LONGSHOREMAN’S LOCALS IN BALTIMORE, MD WITH OUR “LITTLE HUGS BABY DIAPERS, WIPES AND FORMULA PROGRAM”

EFFECTIVE, FRIDAY, APRIL 5TH, 2024 THE SHIP UNLOADING FOR THOSE THAT AT THE PORT OF BALTIMORE WILL BE SHUT DOWN, FOR HOW LONG IT IS NOT KNOW – THIS WILL AFFECT THE WORKERS AND FAMILIES – WE ARE GOING TO HELP!

WE WILL BE STARTING TO DROP OFF ON MONDAY, APRIL 22ND, 2024 IN BALTIMORE, MARYLAND.

DONATIONS NEEDED:

1. PRIMARILY WE NEED DIAPERS OF ALL SIZES, UNOPENED PACKAGES AND BOXES;

2. WIPES – UNOPENED INDIVIDUAL PACKAGES AND BOXES.

THESE DONATIONS CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT:

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “ONE OF A KIND” SHOP”

IN THE QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET,

201 STATION RD, #258

NEXT TO EXIT #11

QUAKERTOWN PA 18951

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC WILL BE ORDERING THE FORMULAS AS IT WILL BE A WASTE TO HAVE PEOPLE DONATE FORMULA BRANDS AND TYPES THAT WILL POSSIBLY NOT BE USED.

PLEASE SUPPORT THIS EFFORT BY MAKING A CHECK OUT TO HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND DROPPING IT OFF AT THE SHOP OR MAILING TO:

HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.

201 STATION RD #258

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951

YOU CAN ALSO MAKE A DONATION THROUGH PAYPAL AND VENMO TO: [email protected] OR GOING TO OUR WEBSITE:

WWW.HOMELESSTOINDEPENDENCE.ORG AND SELECTING OUR PAYPAL BUTTON.





EVENT LINK: https://www.facebook.com/events/3849212405294152

VIDEO LINK: https://rumble.com/v4maer5-03-29-24-baltimore-bound-with-assistance.html

ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS, PLEASE EMAIL ME DIRECTLY AT: [email protected] – THAT IS THE QUICKEST WAY TO CONTACT ME!

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!