She had three layers of wire wrapped around her neck and one eye was blinded by someone
Published Yesterday

Micky 101


Nov 27, 2023


Every day I see dogs suffering terribly

And Vana was another example of the fierceness of life in this world.

The images of Vana brought us sadness.

Vana is just 6 months old

I couldn't even believe that she survived this condition.

We knew there was no way we could turn away.

This poor girl had 3 layers of wire wrapped around her neck.

2 layers of wire were on the outside, while one layer had penetrated deep into the neck.

As a result of this, she not only suffered from severe infections

It also caused her face to swell and she couldn't eat or breathe normally.

Her face was filled with fluid and blood.

She was also covered in fleas and ticks so she also had parasites in her blood.

She was then at the vet with the wonderful Abdo

Doctors were planning treatment, but we need help.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juOq8JAUiug

