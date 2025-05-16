Comey Issues Veiled Threat To '47' - Calls For His Arrest Abound - Patel Shutting Down FBI HQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 5.16.2025
BBC REPORT ON COMEY'S THREAT
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c70nqk9rlxpo
GABBARD: "COMEY BELONGS BEHIND BARS"
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/tulsi-gabbard-says-james-comey-should-be-put-behind-bars-for-issuing-a-hit-on-trump/ar-AA1ETF7T
TRUMP ISSUES RESPONSE RE: COMEY
https://www.westernjournal.com/reason-trump-issues-response-comeys-assassination-post-reveals-next/
GIULIANI RE: COMEY
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/rudy-giuliani-says-comeys-call-trumps-assassination-raises/
FIRST DIRECT PEACE TALKS IN OVER 3 YEARS
https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-ukraine-hold-first-direct-peace-talks-over-3-years-2025-05-16/
RUSSIA NATO TALKS
https://www.rt.com/news/617627-us-russia-nato-talks/
PATEL MOVING FBI OUT OF CURRENT HEADQUARTERS
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/fbi-director-kash-patel-says-fbi-leaving-longtime-headquarters/ar-AA1EUIts
IRAN CAVES, TRUMP GET NUCLEAR DEAL
https://www.westernjournal.com/developing-iran-caves-trump-gets-nuclear-deal-hours-threatening-crush-oblivion/
WHO WAS BENJAM SOLARI PARRAVICINI?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benjam%C3%ADn_Solari_Parravicini#:~:text=Benjam%C3%ADn%20Solari%20Parravicini%20%28August%208%2C%201898%20%E2%80%93%20December,his%20supposed%20psychic%20abilities%20to%20forecast%20future%20events.
RFK JR. REVERSING VACCINES RECOMMENDED FOR...
https://www.statnews.com/2025/05/15/covid-vaccine-recommendations-rfk-jr-reportedly-reversing-for-children-pregnant-women/
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]