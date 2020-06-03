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The Secret of Oz (Complete Documentary)
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130 views • June 03, 2020
I do not own, nor do I claim to own the creative rights to this documentary. Every American deserves to watch this and understand exactly how the international Banking Cartel is oppressing every form of life on this planet through their central banking model.
AMERICA IS NOT FREE. IT HAS NEVER BEEN FREE. WE ARE ALL SLAVES.
The only way out is peaceful non-compliance. Research Ithaca New York and "Ithaca Hours" to see how certain enclaves of awakened humanity have been adapting to this "economic yoke", and are finding creative ways to secure their communities through alternative means.
"...It's not WHAT backs your currency...It's WHO CONTROLS THE QUANTITY..." - Secret of Oz
AMERICA IS NOT FREE. IT HAS NEVER BEEN FREE. WE ARE ALL SLAVES.
The only way out is peaceful non-compliance. Research Ithaca New York and "Ithaca Hours" to see how certain enclaves of awakened humanity have been adapting to this "economic yoke", and are finding creative ways to secure their communities through alternative means.
"...It's not WHAT backs your currency...It's WHO CONTROLS THE QUANTITY..." - Secret of Oz
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