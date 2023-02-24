BE A DOER of the work, NOT a forgetful hearer & BE BLESSED. We WILL be JUDGED on whether we LOVED!

Be a Doer: It is MORE BLESSED to give than to receive! Satan cannot kill us, but he can bruise our heel and keep us from being "A DOER" for God.

"I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive." Acts 20:35

