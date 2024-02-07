Quick look: Gradius IV (1998, Arcade)

Gradius IV (or Gradius IV - Fukkatsu in Japan, fukkatsu means "rebirth" or "revival") is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was also released for Playstation 2 und PSP (as part of a compilation in both cases).
The game mixes pre-rendered graphics for small sprites with real-time
3D for larger objects, but is still a 2D shoot'em up. It has the same
power-up system as other Gradius games. Certain formations of enemies or
enemies with a different colour than normal leave behind power-ups. If
you collect enough power ups, you can press a button to get an upgrade.
All power-ups will be used and you get an upgrade depending on their
number. You can choose between several upgrade schemes at the beginning
of a game. For example, using one power-up will increase your speed,
while two give you a missile shot. When you upgrade, you always use the
total number of power-ups, so you have to be careful.
Power-ups that shine blue instead of orange are smartbombs and take out all enemies on screen.
