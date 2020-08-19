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The System Really Is Rigged Against You
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18 views • August 19, 2020
This week we get pretty serious and discuss an alleged top-secret classified document titled: Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars. This manifesto has been making the rounds among conspiracy theorists since it was published in the 1991 William Cooper book, Behold a Pale Horse. We talk all about what's in it, how much of it has come to pass, and if there's anything that you can do about it. This episode may not be for everyone, especially if you're easily offended.
Episode Links:
SWFQW pdf: https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars-9-21-13.pdf
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Homewreckerpod/posts
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
SWFQW pdf: https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2013/09/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars-9-21-13.pdf
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Homewreckerpod/posts
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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