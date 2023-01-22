Create New Account
"David Crosby" Blue Water Sailor, Musician, Song Writer, Human, Beautiful Soul
Little Blue Bird
Published Yesterday |

The world has lost a great man. Yes, David made mistakes, as we all do. But nobody has the right to judge another, we all have sinned and fall short one way or another. All I know is that David made the world a better place. I'm surprised how much his passing has caused me to feel such grief. Perhaps because my own life is rapidly coming to an end. I don't know. All I do know, is I felt happier with David in this world.                                                           Oh God, we pray thee that the memory of our beloved, David Crosby, be ever sacred in our hearts, and that the sacrifices which he has offered for cause may be acceptable in thy sight. And may this sailor find repose with the sea. Into thy hands, oh Lord, we commend the soul of thy servant departed, now called unto eternal rest, and we commit his body to the deep. Amen.

humanmusiciansong writerblue water sailerbeautiful soul

