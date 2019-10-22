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Hillary On Pedo Joe Biden: 'Get Over It'
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86 views • October 22, 2019
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Hillary Clinton says we should all just ‘Get Over It’ regarding Joe Biden’s predatory behavior with women and underage girls. But with the history of his psychiatric disorder that led to a family intervention resulting in experimental surgery to reverse his abusive tendencies, his actions with Ukraine may be the least of his worries. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
Hillary Clinton says we should all just ‘Get Over It’ regarding Joe Biden’s predatory behavior with women and underage girls. But with the history of his psychiatric disorder that led to a family intervention resulting in experimental surgery to reverse his abusive tendencies, his actions with Ukraine may be the least of his worries. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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