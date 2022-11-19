MY DAUGHTER IS IN AN URN ON THE DINING ROOM TABLE THANKS TO THE VAX (DEAD IN JUST 4 DAYS) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CmMDkoL83CXW/



The mother called out her daughters killer on social media...Ms. Jolene Robyn Kolenosky, aka Jolene Topham, received her first mRNA injection on October 13, according to several friends and family members on Facebook. She died October 17. Apparently she wanted to travel abroad. It was a short trip.

Source: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HcR3pLdZtqqE/

More videos on different topics you might find interesting:

People Are Beginning To Change

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9QLWYyLTtuDW/





We must move the deceased gently and carefully - uh oh didn't see that coming

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EzRMLXDz2y3r/





So at what point do these hormone overdosed Cockraochy things get exterminated?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3oszeVvLrEuz/





Teacher: Little Johnny, what does a pig say? Little Johnny says....

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gDAQ2VM2FRb/





THE PLANNED ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE ACTIVATED BY 5G

https://www.bitchute.com/video/n9VjdFkCHfws/





Death Rates By Age Group Skyrocket Across The Board - Something Horrible Is Going On

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YO1vyzgxhNBK/





Another one spinning and looking up over his shoulder as he dies (and drives yikes)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3CG4ACuqjDrw/





They just freeze up - Malfunction? Programming Glitch? Something much more evil?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ca6uyD1LDzIC/





As she is pumping - 'What do I do, What do I do' she screams...It's not stopping! 😱

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H2bO7WOoE7Bh/





Caught on video: Two WWII era planes collide and crash at a Dallas Texas Airshow 11/12/22

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QY5dOIMBkY4A/





When someone is doing this is in public - It should be legal to shoot them dead on sight

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0NpijsuNWotn/





Military Insider: 'This would shatter most people's imaginations about what is possible.'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UrwvF7FnStYx/





U.S. Dr's Exploiting mental illness of Children for Financial Gain - SHARE THIS SAVE A CHILD

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YRo6PW38FJFg/





Scientists At CERN Won't Admit it...When Science Fiction Becomes Reality - Anthony Patch

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RciahuePukuz/





Texas 'Feminist' who got boosted for a hot dog is now a dead dog

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RSxXMQ7o47Mv/





Disney secrets - Underground Tunnels And Cages, Drug Smuggling and Human Trafficking

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9jRCKRbizTe1/





Have you noticed the change in attitude by the jabbed? That they are acting ever more strange

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VaATB2SxyOjc/





61 year old Texas school board member caught trying to meet 14 year old walks into a sting instead

https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1rZRkb9r3yH/





What did this low IQ less than a human even say? She is bragging about stealing money

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BgrVlxDcmJXX/





W.H.O. DIRECTOR ADMITS HE'S NOT VACCINATED, + SAYS VACCINES ARE BEING USED TO "KILL CHILDREN"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/38K6nZeLfskP/





NEW — In an unearthed video, Aaron Carter pleas for help - It looks like they killed him?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7Y9L3YAV9Di/





This is what Trump says about the Covid vaccines - Any questions?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jLiZvgZpCJNx/





Remember this - These groups were exempted from getting Covid shots in 2020. Never forget this

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bjkxu0zvelN1/





Knife wielding man in fight with cop with a shotgun is taken out by dude with a coconut. Crazy times

https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8f5Qi1xuCXQ/





Dr. MCCullough explains what is causing people to dye suddenly or in their sleep.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tnwvkF3BwOTg/





HOLLYWOOD MOVIE STAR EXPOSES ADRENOCHROME & CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING

https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5xh4JM4jvqv/





Karma - the fat kid should not have been such a gluttonous pig on Halloween

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4XcTrFtIR65E/



















