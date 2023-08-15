Skittles Are Gay

Skittles, owned by Mars, Inc, team up with GLAAD to promote lgbt agenda to children. Repackaging their product with "Black Trans Lives Matter" with disgusting artwork. Time to give Skittles and Mars, Inc the Bud Light treatment
