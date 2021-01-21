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TV by Shills & Pimps
Observer FX
Observer FX
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10 views • January 21, 2021
TV
by Shills & Pimps

Based on: Why Me
Album: Planet P Project
Artists: Planet P Project
Release year: 1983
Producer: Peter Hauke
Composer Lyricist: Tony Carey
Label: UMG Recordings, Inc.
Provided to Youtube by Universal Music Group

Instrumental Version:
Provided to YouTube by Believe SAS
Why Me? (Instrumental Version)
Planet P Project
℗ 1983
Released on: 2011-02-03
Music Publisher: D.R
Composer: Tony Carey

Voiceover: Rod Serling / The Twilight Zone
Episode: The Obsolete Man
Release Date: 2 June 1961 (USA)
Production Co: Cayuga Productions, CBS Television Network


Video Visual Clips courtesy Pixabay.com

All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.

Have a nice day.



LYRICS

TV by Shills & Pimps

Sittin in my PJs
Watching Saturday cartoons
Like Scooby, Hong Kong Phooey
Blue Falcon, Superfriends
I beamed into the future
With Captain Kirk on Enterprise
Operation Desert Storm
Law and Order
Lie to Me
TV

On a Stanley Kubrick soundstage
We went where no man went before
While the talking heads across the land
Repeated word for word

Now I'm walking through
A burning urban hole
A-hey where'd it all go wrong
What sucked up my country's soul
TV

There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves

How'd we end up here
How do we fill the void
Must be one thousand other
Reasons to avoid
TV

It beats the drum, disinformation
It peddles fear to sell you chains
In the clutching choke of vampires
There's just one way the story ends

Dont let it do your thinking
It can't save you from your fate
It'll star you in your own show
For their surveillance state

TV

There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves

How'd we end up here
How do we turn the page
Must be one thousand other
Ways to detonate
Your TV

TV
It's not your destiny

TV
It's not my destiny
Keywords
tvparody musicwhy me
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy