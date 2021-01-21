TV

by Shills & Pimps



Based on: Why Me

Album: Planet P Project

Artists: Planet P Project

Release year: 1983

Producer: Peter Hauke

Composer Lyricist: Tony Carey

Label: UMG Recordings, Inc.

Provided to Youtube by Universal Music Group



Instrumental Version:

Provided to YouTube by Believe SAS

Why Me? (Instrumental Version)

Planet P Project

℗ 1983

Released on: 2011-02-03

Music Publisher: D.R

Composer: Tony Carey



Voiceover: Rod Serling / The Twilight Zone

Episode: The Obsolete Man

Release Date: 2 June 1961 (USA)

Production Co: Cayuga Productions, CBS Television Network





Video Visual Clips courtesy Pixabay.com



All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.



Have a nice day.







LYRICS



TV by Shills & Pimps



Sittin in my PJs

Watching Saturday cartoons

Like Scooby, Hong Kong Phooey

Blue Falcon, Superfriends

I beamed into the future

With Captain Kirk on Enterprise

Operation Desert Storm

Law and Order

Lie to Me

TV



On a Stanley Kubrick soundstage

We went where no man went before

While the talking heads across the land

Repeated word for word



Now I'm walking through

A burning urban hole

A-hey where'd it all go wrong

What sucked up my country's soul

TV



There must be a thousand other ways

To live your life

Than frying your own brain with microwaves



How'd we end up here

How do we fill the void

Must be one thousand other

Reasons to avoid

TV



It beats the drum, disinformation

It peddles fear to sell you chains

In the clutching choke of vampires

There's just one way the story ends



Dont let it do your thinking

It can't save you from your fate

It'll star you in your own show

For their surveillance state



TV



There must be a thousand other ways

To live your life

Than frying your own brain with microwaves



How'd we end up here

How do we turn the page

Must be one thousand other

Ways to detonate

Your TV



TV

It's not your destiny



TV

It's not my destiny