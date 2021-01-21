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TV by Shills & Pimps
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10 views • January 21, 2021
TV
by Shills & Pimps
Based on: Why Me
Album: Planet P Project
Artists: Planet P Project
Release year: 1983
Producer: Peter Hauke
Composer Lyricist: Tony Carey
Label: UMG Recordings, Inc.
Provided to Youtube by Universal Music Group
Instrumental Version:
Provided to YouTube by Believe SAS
Why Me? (Instrumental Version)
Planet P Project
℗ 1983
Released on: 2011-02-03
Music Publisher: D.R
Composer: Tony Carey
Voiceover: Rod Serling / The Twilight Zone
Episode: The Obsolete Man
Release Date: 2 June 1961 (USA)
Production Co: Cayuga Productions, CBS Television Network
Video Visual Clips courtesy Pixabay.com
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS
TV by Shills & Pimps
Sittin in my PJs
Watching Saturday cartoons
Like Scooby, Hong Kong Phooey
Blue Falcon, Superfriends
I beamed into the future
With Captain Kirk on Enterprise
Operation Desert Storm
Law and Order
Lie to Me
TV
On a Stanley Kubrick soundstage
We went where no man went before
While the talking heads across the land
Repeated word for word
Now I'm walking through
A burning urban hole
A-hey where'd it all go wrong
What sucked up my country's soul
TV
There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves
How'd we end up here
How do we fill the void
Must be one thousand other
Reasons to avoid
TV
It beats the drum, disinformation
It peddles fear to sell you chains
In the clutching choke of vampires
There's just one way the story ends
Dont let it do your thinking
It can't save you from your fate
It'll star you in your own show
For their surveillance state
TV
There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves
How'd we end up here
How do we turn the page
Must be one thousand other
Ways to detonate
Your TV
TV
It's not your destiny
TV
It's not my destiny
by Shills & Pimps
Based on: Why Me
Album: Planet P Project
Artists: Planet P Project
Release year: 1983
Producer: Peter Hauke
Composer Lyricist: Tony Carey
Label: UMG Recordings, Inc.
Provided to Youtube by Universal Music Group
Instrumental Version:
Provided to YouTube by Believe SAS
Why Me? (Instrumental Version)
Planet P Project
℗ 1983
Released on: 2011-02-03
Music Publisher: D.R
Composer: Tony Carey
Voiceover: Rod Serling / The Twilight Zone
Episode: The Obsolete Man
Release Date: 2 June 1961 (USA)
Production Co: Cayuga Productions, CBS Television Network
Video Visual Clips courtesy Pixabay.com
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
LYRICS
TV by Shills & Pimps
Sittin in my PJs
Watching Saturday cartoons
Like Scooby, Hong Kong Phooey
Blue Falcon, Superfriends
I beamed into the future
With Captain Kirk on Enterprise
Operation Desert Storm
Law and Order
Lie to Me
TV
On a Stanley Kubrick soundstage
We went where no man went before
While the talking heads across the land
Repeated word for word
Now I'm walking through
A burning urban hole
A-hey where'd it all go wrong
What sucked up my country's soul
TV
There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves
How'd we end up here
How do we fill the void
Must be one thousand other
Reasons to avoid
TV
It beats the drum, disinformation
It peddles fear to sell you chains
In the clutching choke of vampires
There's just one way the story ends
Dont let it do your thinking
It can't save you from your fate
It'll star you in your own show
For their surveillance state
TV
There must be a thousand other ways
To live your life
Than frying your own brain with microwaves
How'd we end up here
How do we turn the page
Must be one thousand other
Ways to detonate
Your TV
TV
It's not your destiny
TV
It's not my destiny
Keywords
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