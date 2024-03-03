Create New Account
A US Veteran Intelligence Officer said With Israel's Top Technology - They Know Very Well Where they are Striking - They are Murdering Civilians in Cold Blood
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
A US veteran intelligence officer said that Israel with its top technology knows very well where they are striking, they can see who is on the ground, inside the buildings, they are murdering civilians in cold blood.

