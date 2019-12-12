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Infowars Takes Over The Trump Pennsylvania Rally As Democrats Launch Impeachment - War Room Full Show
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20 views • December 12, 2019
Savanah Hernandez hosts today’s show and unveils the politician that was really involved in a quid pro quo, the democrats introducing articles of impeachment and why they dropped the bribery article. She is also joined by Rebecca Wright for an explosive talk about gender roles and the lies feminists push on women. Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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