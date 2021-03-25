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Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms part 6b: When? [14.11.2019]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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44 views • March 25, 2021
Are things connected?
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order - The Tartarian Empire - Mudflood - Giants - etc...]
Why Has The Great Empire Of Tartary Been Written Out Of History?
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
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Part 6b to our Comets, Cataclysms, Coincidence series delves into several different theories on past cataclysmic events, when did they really happen? How often? When might the next come? etc.
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We also answer the riddle of the Sphinx, show you the real Tower of Babel, discover another sunken continent in the Pacific ocean after the Maunder minimum reset and delve into a comparison of the Hopi Blue and Red Kachina prophecy against modern society.

Warning! Lots of speculation and fear mongering in this video...Parental guidance is suggested and a huge shovel to pick up the snowflakes or BS, you decide. :-)

In Part 6C we'll go into depth as to how these cataclysms actually happen on several different Earth cosmology models, what signs will appear and what level of destruction we might expect and where.

Special thanks to FPV Angel for the Book of Miracles and Halo footage, we can't recommend their channel enough! You saw them here first! Give them some love and subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgP6pJa4I3c&;t

Their End Times Decoded series can be found here in their entirety and should be watched in their entirety to get a grasp on how this realm really works....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5amaTFEPbo&;t=0s Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGPJRLZzpsw&;t=0s Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fo2rgxFqHMU&;t=0s Part 3

And a HUGE shout out to Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru at Globebusters for the three hour interview about this series they graciously did with us and for so many great ideas on where to take this series! If you missed it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FDpvneO4qU&;t=1189s

Also to Oppenheimer Ranch Project for various footage and graphics: please subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6VhLE7qAeW8NZm6PsXGGrQ/videos

Music: Rach piano concierto 3 played by Anna Fedorova live
Wikicommons fair use version.

Spacebusters
24K subscribers
14,554 views • Nov 14, 2019
https://youtu.be/tdwy-hxS-ts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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