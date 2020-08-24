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LE COVID A MUTÉ ! - Silvano Trotta
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13 views • August 24, 2020
24 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3BlzJ0xDfs
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
N'en déplaise à notre ministre de la santé, n'en déplaise aux médecins qui disent le contraire, les faits sont là et les études sortent !
Sources :
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343797723_Emerging_of_a_SARS-CoV-2_viral_strain_with_a_deletion_in_nsp1
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/bassetti-ecco-prova-che-virus-mutato-1885134.html
Voyage à Berlin : https://www.kaden-reisen.com/Colmar/
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes-societe-sante/les-chercheurs-du-fakemed-pensaient-ils-lutter-contre-la-Covid-19
https://veja.abril.com.br/saude/especialistas-contestam-estudos-que-nao-viram-beneficios-na-cloroquina/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3ij5NoEyUM
https://dashboard.covid19.data.gouv.fr/vue-d-ensemble?location=FRA
https://www.who.int/influenza/surveillance_monitoring/updates/latest_update_GIP_surveillance/en/
Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
N'en déplaise à notre ministre de la santé, n'en déplaise aux médecins qui disent le contraire, les faits sont là et les études sortent !
Sources :
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343797723_Emerging_of_a_SARS-CoV-2_viral_strain_with_a_deletion_in_nsp1
https://www.ilgiornale.it/news/cronache/bassetti-ecco-prova-che-virus-mutato-1885134.html
Voyage à Berlin : https://www.kaden-reisen.com/Colmar/
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes-societe-sante/les-chercheurs-du-fakemed-pensaient-ils-lutter-contre-la-Covid-19
https://veja.abril.com.br/saude/especialistas-contestam-estudos-que-nao-viram-beneficios-na-cloroquina/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3ij5NoEyUM
https://dashboard.covid19.data.gouv.fr/vue-d-ensemble?location=FRA
https://www.who.int/influenza/surveillance_monitoring/updates/latest_update_GIP_surveillance/en/
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