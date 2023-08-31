ukrainian-troops-killed-nato-weapons-destroyed-in-russian-attacks-from-bakhmut-to-black-sea

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military targets, advancing soldiers and NATO- supplied hardware in close a dozen areas, leading to dozens of fatalities, Russia's defence ministry has said. The fatalities were neither denied nor confirmed by the Ukrainian government or military. This as Ukraine steps up drone attacks on Russian targets.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.