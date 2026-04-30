Episode 12 Myth Buster: Turn Off Your Wifi Completely

The recommendation to completely turn off Wi-Fi is naive. Look at your screen and see how many other Wi-Fi networks are still transmitting their signals around you!

Norbert is a lifecoach and has seen a lot. EMR is a hideous and cunning friend, always there, helping and giving you much, at any time of day or night. But he also demands his price: He threatens your health. Seriously. Listen to Norbert.





For more information please go to:

https:/emrprotection.co

https://improveyourlife.us

https://improveyourlife.us/webinar

https://improveyourlife.us/talk-shows...





You can also contact Norbert on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser





You may contact Norbert Heuser per Mail:

[email protected]





You can find more information from Norbert Heuser about Frequencies and other topics such as the Danger of bad Water, Cellphones and Problems of Poor Sleep, the health dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website:

https://improveyourlife.us