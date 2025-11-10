Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 10, 2025 - Trump's ARTIFICIAL ECONOMY is headed for disaster

- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and Interview Recap (0:10)

- Announcement of Brighteon Books and Its Capabilities (2:34)

- Details on Brighteon Books and Its Benefits (6:45)

- Economic Situation in America and Black Friday Sale Tips (19:50)

- AI and Personal Renaissance (59:08)

- Challenges and Opportunities in the AI-Driven Economy (1:15:31)

- The Role of AI in Decentralizing Knowledge and Empowering Individuals (1:15:42)

- The Future of AI and Its Impact on Society (1:16:09)

- The Role of AI in Addressing Global Issues (1:16:34)

- The Importance of Ethical AI Development (1:16:54)

- AI Capabilities and Job Displacement (1:17:17)

- AI's Impact on Society and Economy (1:24:50)

- The Future of AI and Human Control (1:28:13)

- AI's Role in Content Creation and Information Control (1:32:07)

- AI and Global Economic Shifts (1:35:10)

- AI and Depopulation Agendas (1:36:56)

- AI and Human Survival Strategies (1:50:21)

- AI and Political Implications (1:54:22)

- AI and Spiritual Implications (1:56:56)

- AI and the Future of Humanity (2:01:47)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/