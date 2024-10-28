BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 362 - Hope
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
41 views • 6 months ago

In this video message I want to talk about HOPE and what it means for different groups of people. There is Biblical HOPE which is TRUE and then there’s every other kind of HOPE which ultimately amounts to FALSE HOPE!

The Luciferian mindset is so dominant in the peoples of the world today that there is NO fear of God or eternal punishment due to ignorance or deception. The eternal reality is: ALL human souls will face the final judgment of God and based on their obedience to Jesus Christ and the commands of God, will face eternal punishment or reward. This destiny is FOREVER. There is NO reversal. The judgment is FINAL.”

Our HOPE rests solely on Christ’s BLOOD and RESURRECTION from the dead. This is our ETERNAL HOPE! IF we have truly REPENTED then we have put the OLD MAN of SIN to death. We don’t live like that anymore. We live NOW according to the NEW MAN everyday led by the Holy Spirit LIVING IN US!


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 373 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
