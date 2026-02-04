BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 56 | NPD Origins, Splitting, Dissociation & Healing Journey
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1454 followers
0
10 views • 1 day ago

Scan YouTube on narcissism, and you'll find plenty of videos that basically describe selfish, unchangeable people, but the clinical narcissist is actually a lion with a thorn, and those who want the thorn out can be healed. They can move from self-centered defenses to empathy, compassion, and healthy guilt, but it's a hard process. We all have levels of splitting and dissociation. Tonight, we will be going over some origins of clinical narcissism and what the healing process looks like- it's not hopeless. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-56/

Keywords
healingpedophiliadeliverancemolestationnarcissismdidself helpincestsex traffickingcounselingnarcissisthealthy relationshipsbroken heart syndromeinner healingmpdsplit personalitiesdysfunctional familiescoping mechanismsnarcissistic behaviorfractured mindpstdheal broken hearts
