Maria Zakharova: Zelensky has fully transformed from a comedian into a global actor in the theater of terror.

His recent statements, she said, only confirm the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime—mocking the veterans of both Ukraine and Russia.

He has betrayed everyone, including the people he once knelt before making promises.

Adding:

Attending Heads of State, Victory Day 2025, Moscow:

🇧🇾 President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko

🇨🇳 Chairman of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping

🇷🇸 President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić

🇦🇲 Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan

🇰🇿 President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Jomart Tokaev

🇦🇿 President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev

🇸🇰 Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico

🇵🇸 President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas

🇧🇷 President of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

🇰🇬 President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov

🇹🇯 President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahman

🇻🇳 General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam

🇻🇪 President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro

🇲🇲 President of Myanmar, Min Aung Hlaing

🇲🇳 President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

🇨🇺 President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel

🇷🇸 Head of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik

🇧🇫 President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traore

🇺🇿 President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev

🇷🇺 President of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba

🇨🇩 President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso

🇹🇲 President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov

🇪🇹 President of Ethiopia, Taye Atske-Selassie

🇷🇺 President of South Ossetia, Alan Gagloev

🇱🇦 President of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith

🇪🇬 President of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi

🇿🇼 President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa

🇬🇳 President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sisoku Embalo

🇬🇶 President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

*Also Represented at High Level:

🇮🇳 India

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

🇿🇦 South Africa

Slovak PM Robert Fico: “I’m being threatened with punishment if I choose to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow.”

Poland and Lithuania have reportedly banned Fico’s plane from their airspace in an effort to block his participation in the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on Red Square — where dozens of world leaders are expected.

How petty is this going to get?

Adding:

Putin and Netanyahu held a phone call ahead of Victory Day.

According to the Kremlin:

“The leaders exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and emphasized the determination of the two countries to defend the truth about the events of World War II, to counter attempts to revise its results and falsify history.”

Russian media noted that the decisive role of the Red Army in defeating Nazism was highlighted.:

— Putin conveyed well wishes to WWII veterans living in Israel.

— Both sides emphasized their shared commitment to preserving historical truth and resisting falsification of WWII’s legacy.

— May 9 is a national holiday in both countries.

They also discussed Middle East developments and current issues in bilateral relations.