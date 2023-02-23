Don't Be Blind to The Truth

Many people refused to listen to the gospel of God's grace. Even though they had heard the truth, they had rejected it. Even though they heard the gospel, they decided not to believe it. Even though they had the chance to accept it, they chose to reject the truth of the glorious gospel of Christ. And when people hear the gospel but choose to ignore it, they unknowingly give the god of this world a foothold in their minds. As a result, their unbelief grows stronger and stronger in their hearts.

