Free Scriptures: Convert OSIS files to PDF (pdflatex backend)

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The osis2pdf1 workflow bridges between OSIS and the old XSLT stylesheets of project „Freie Bibel“ that operate on Haggai XML. pdflatex of the LaTeX typesetting system is used as PDF generator backend.
Project: http://www.free-scriptures.org
Code: https://gitlab.com/free-scriptures/free-scriptures
Discussion: http://www.free-scriptures.org/forum