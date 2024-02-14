Create New Account
HELP! The Cat Is Stuck In The Air Vent! I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 13, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


This cat is stuck in the air vent and it can't get out. The locals want to help but it's too deep inside for the unprofessional to rescue. Could this cat be rescued without any trouble? Find out in the video!


 More videos about ‘Catto Or Cate 😻’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


#Kritterklub #cat #animalrescue


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

 On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

 On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-w32rlFMCE

helpcatrescuestuckkritter klubair vent

