House Republicans Put Out Report About Origins of COVID

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8/6/2021 Michael Pillsbury: McCaul report suggests that it’s plausible this came from the lab, and could have been either a mistake or something more sinister. Dr. Fauci and his team at NIH need to provide a chronology of what exactly they’ve been doing over the last five years with this Wu Han laboratory. Apparently, there’s a lot more to be revealed from the American side.