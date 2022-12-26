Satanic ritual abuse in the Netherlands, Joost Knevel

In Dutch. A false judge who is the wife of a convicted pedophile ordered Joost Knevel to remove his videos.
Free speech is above the other laws but the justice system is screwed.
For the Dutch a reminder never to forget the unjust legal system we live in. Spain kidnapped Joost and gave him to those who tortured him. 6 witnesses were killed.
Every politician seems to be a part of the satanic death cult.
Fake courts where Fidela seems to run the show.
The pope and the Dutch Queen Maxima are bloody close.
Let's hope this video works on this platform.
It does run on VLC, but that means you need to download this video. A lot of trouble.
There is no free speech and the law isn't respected by the Dotchy Dutch.
