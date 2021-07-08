A Pfizer Vaccine Victim Suffers Severe Adverse Effects & Cannot Get Proper Medical Care

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6/28/2021 Stephanie (Covid-19 vaccine victim Maddie’s mother): Maddie received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a volunteer in the clinical trial for 12 to 15-year-olds and then immediately developed severe adverse effects, including extreme pain, gastroparesis, nausea and vomiting, erratic blood pressure and heart rate, verbal and motor tics, memory loss, brain fog, headaches, dizziness, fainting, seizures, and many others. However, her doctors did not examine her to find out the root cause of her symptoms. Instead, they are just saying it is ‘mental’.