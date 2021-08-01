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Germany Berlin 1. Aug 2021 by Danish Chaos Navigator [04.08.2021]
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40 views • August 04, 2021
Note: And the Danish 'Freedom fighters' are still sleeping deeply ... Many support Pedophile and LGBTQIA+ - Documented - and no one will say it...
'He who is silent gives consent'
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
ALSO: Media Report: The German Government Will Excommunicate Unvaccinated Banning Them From Every Form of Social Life
The German government is planning to launch limitations that would ex-communicate the unvaccinated by the winter.
If in autumn, according to the “3G” rule, those who choose not to vaccinate will be able to dine outdoors, since winter Berlin imposes a ban on every form of social life from cinema to cafe to the religious meetings for them.
Unvaccinated people will be excluded even with a negative test, and the “3G” rule will become a “2G” rule.
According to the report, the health ministry will impose the mask requirement in local public transport should apply until spring 2022.
The plan contains the measures which are designed to make a life unbereable for an unvaccinated person, the report indicates.
(Based on the German daily newspaper Bild report)
1,101 viewsAug 4, 2021
Chaos Navigator (Danish)
489 subscribers
https://youtu.be/tFtTfSDjB54
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJ6ZwizAs1lNGth8BjC5lA
'He who is silent gives consent'
#Satanism #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #FBI-pedophile-symbols #WikiLeaksEmailArchive #EpsteinIsland #Adrenochrome #JohnPodesta #ArtGallery #SpiritCooking #HillaryClinton #BarakObama #AnthonyWeiner #HunterBidenLaptop #Frazzledrip #SnuffFilm #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
Out of Shadows The Documentary (11.04.2020)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (full version 46:40)[28.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1y4XSH48xYpU/
Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=frazzledrip%20&;kind=video
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal - Part 6 [26.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DthgkKFurBPS/
Time to Wake Up, There’s Something Going On! (Reloaded) [07.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Uux7MwFJRnRd/
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 15 [12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bqve6pMU2NAq/
KJ Ozborne: Systemic Satanism & The World + America are in 'Wonderland'[12.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnK13tWB0J2x/
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
Statsminister Mette Frederiksen og Retssystemet holder hånden over hem.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Per Rye Dannerfjord - Krøyers Have Svendborg [17.07.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rxSalU0A5M1p/
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-11
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro)
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri)
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))
ALSO: Media Report: The German Government Will Excommunicate Unvaccinated Banning Them From Every Form of Social Life
The German government is planning to launch limitations that would ex-communicate the unvaccinated by the winter.
If in autumn, according to the “3G” rule, those who choose not to vaccinate will be able to dine outdoors, since winter Berlin imposes a ban on every form of social life from cinema to cafe to the religious meetings for them.
Unvaccinated people will be excluded even with a negative test, and the “3G” rule will become a “2G” rule.
According to the report, the health ministry will impose the mask requirement in local public transport should apply until spring 2022.
The plan contains the measures which are designed to make a life unbereable for an unvaccinated person, the report indicates.
(Based on the German daily newspaper Bild report)
1,101 viewsAug 4, 2021
Chaos Navigator (Danish)
489 subscribers
https://youtu.be/tFtTfSDjB54
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyJ6ZwizAs1lNGth8BjC5lA
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