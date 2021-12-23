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Flashing Phone Causes Seizure
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
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408 views • December 23, 2021
1:15 Flashing cellphone held next to heart causes seizure
2:25 It's Beginning To Look Alot Like Genocide
:21 Vampire Receives Adrenochrome
3 clips, 4:02

Jim's Comment, "Woman's phone flashes and then she has a seizure. What happens: She's just sitting there getting her nails done with her phone in her hand. She's not looking at it and has it down by her chest. At 12 seconds either an electrical pulse or the flashlight, which is pointed away flashes twice and she goes into a seizure. My guess is she's vaxxed and the phone triggered the seizure. It is an important one to watch, this could be our future. It is obvious the phone triggered the seizure. Cell phones in shirt pockets have for a long time been used to trigger heart attacks. Even in the brick phone days. The vax probably made it possible for the "controllers" to select what's going to happen to someone. On that note - Christmas video: It's beginning to look a lot like genocide..."

Thumbnail shows the vampire with morgellons-type object crawling out of its sleeve.
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