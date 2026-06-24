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6.24.26 - Special presentation from Triple amputee Iraq war hero Bryan Anderson
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Today's episode features an amazing presentation given at One Small Step: America 250 by triple amputee Iraq war hero Bryan Anderson. Also...we look at a foreign-born judge whose loyalties seem to lie with foreigners and not American citizens' right to free and fair elections. Join us!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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