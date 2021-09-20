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CLIP: Dr. Zen Zelenko: Vaccine is Poison Death Shot… This is World War 3
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402 views • September 20, 2021
Powerful testimony of Dr. Zenlenko speaking to the Rabbinical Court in Israel back in August 2021. The link to the Israel Worldometers page Dr. Zenlenko was talking about is below.
Full video: https://rumble.com/vkqs1o-dr.-zelenko-schools-israeli-rabbinic-court..html
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/
Full video: https://rumble.com/vkqs1o-dr.-zelenko-schools-israeli-rabbinic-court..html
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/israel/
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