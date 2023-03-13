Tired of Bahkmut Ukrainian military driven to despair by their own command.
Exhausted Ukrainians no longer believe in Zelensky's fairy tales that Artemivsk (Bakhmut) will not be surrendered. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, which do not feel the support of their own artillery and do not have enough infantry due to huge losses, are suppressed and are on the verge.
