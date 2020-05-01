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Epidemiologist Dr. Knut Wittkowski: "There is no fundamental difference between the flu and COVID" (MIRRORED)
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2342 views • May 01, 2020
Epidemiologist Dr. Knut Wittkowski: "There is no fundamental difference between the flu and COVID" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/uxxQ_YpdhaQ
"What an interview! Dr. Wittkowski doesn’t mince words or sugarcoat anything as he explains to Dr. Dan Erickson his perspective regarding herd immunity, COVID-19, consequences of social isolation lockdown and the effectiveness of vaccines."
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=60&v=240892753915612
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel vanessa beeley at:-
https://youtu.be/uxxQ_YpdhaQ
"What an interview! Dr. Wittkowski doesn’t mince words or sugarcoat anything as he explains to Dr. Dan Erickson his perspective regarding herd immunity, COVID-19, consequences of social isolation lockdown and the effectiveness of vaccines."
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?t=60&v=240892753915612
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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