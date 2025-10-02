BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Down in Vancouver, under the cold Pacific rain
wolfburg
wolfburg
6 followers
26 views • 2 days ago

🎵Style Description: "A nu metal track driven by tight, funk-inspired hip hop drums and punchy, melodic bass, Guitars in low C#, using heavy distortion, palm-muted chunky riffs, and layered effects like envelope filters, delay, and phaser for surreal textures, Vocals switch between rhythmic rap and aggressive, compressed half-sung, half-screamed choruses, Turntables add scratch patterns and samples for rhythmic depth and unique character


(Verse 1)


Down in Vancouver, under the cold Pacific rain,


There was a young man named Jamie, going by "Little JP," stained.


With a rap sheet longer than the Columbia River's flow,


Burglary, assault, and drugs, he'd been down that road, you know.


(Chorus)


Oh, Little JP, where did you go wrong?


Trading freedom for a loaded gun, all night long.


Twenty-six firearms, stolen in the dark,


You thought you'd find your fortune, leave your mark.


(Verse 2)


A gun store's window, shattered in the night,


Twenty-six souls waiting for the fight.


But you didn't count on the law, or the price you'd pay,


Selling stolen iron to a felon on the way.


(Bridge)


You knew he was a danger, a risk you couldn't see,


A prohibited possession, in plain sight, as clear as can be.


But for the cash in hand, you looked the other way,


Thinking you'd get away, come what may.


(Chorus)


Oh, Little JP, now you're locked away,


Seven years for a crime that's hard to sway.


Stolen guns, a felon's hands, a dangerous game,


You're paying the price, for your fame.


(Outro)


So here's to Little JP, a lesson learned too late,


Don't trade your freedom, for a gun's weight.


Remember the faces, of those who care,


And the lives you touched, with your own despair.

