Iranian Haifa Strike Video Netanyahu Doesn't Want You to See
In the last 48 hours, the Islamic Republic of Iran has delivered a blow so precise and so devastating that it has literally plunged the Israeli entity into darkness. We are talking about the 34th wave of Operation True Promise, and let me tell you, this was not a pinprick.

This was a strategic knockout. Using the long-range, stealth-capable Arash drone, Iran successfully demolished the Haifa oil refinery and its adjacent power plant.

The footage coming out of occupied Palestine is nothing short of apocalyptic: the sky over Haifa glowing a deep, horrific orange as these massive fuel storage facilities—the lifeblood of the Israeli war machine—were turned into towering infernos. This wasn't just an attack; it was an execution of critical infrastructure.

Mirrored - Open Minded Thinker

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

