Is Bird Flu the next “Covid Crisis”?

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that “The world is not ready for 'Disease X’.”

However, the WHO, Anthony Fauci and other “authorities” such as “Dr. Bill Gates” are ready- and have been remarkably confident about upcoming pandemics.

In 2017, before COVID became a household word, Anthony Fauci accurately “predicted” that the Trump administration would face a “surprise” outbreak: “…there is no question that there will be a challenge in the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases…but there will also be a surprise outbreak.”

But after living through one of the worst (global responses to) pandemics, we should inoculate ourselves with a healthy dose of skepticism before dusting off the masks and bio-hazard suits. Given the mountains of evidence now available, it can be argued that the public health crisis was due more to media mis-information and government policy than to a virus.

please read more and watch the videos: https://libertynow.com/bird-flu-fraud/