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Classified Top Secret Energy Field Dye
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256 views • February 08, 2020
Classified Top Secret Energy Field Dye, AND Longevity Diet Alters 500 Genes
Show Description: Top Scientists Max Champie & Phil Catalano rejoin the program to discuss a dark blue chemical dye called 'dicyanin' which allows you to see energy fields or the aura of living things. We discuss how the government has now classified this safe, non poisonous, completely safe dye as above top secret. Max and Phil also share how a vegan diet appears to alter at least 500 human genes and has been shown to lengthen telomeres in as little as 3 months. They discuss how this knowledge could bring many more breakthroughs in the field of longevity. Lastly we discuss their 99.99% ultra pure C60 black seed oil gel caps. Specifically how black seed oil, labeled the "Miracle Herb" by the National Health Institute, with C60 is the perfect combination.
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Show Description: Top Scientists Max Champie & Phil Catalano rejoin the program to discuss a dark blue chemical dye called 'dicyanin' which allows you to see energy fields or the aura of living things. We discuss how the government has now classified this safe, non poisonous, completely safe dye as above top secret. Max and Phil also share how a vegan diet appears to alter at least 500 human genes and has been shown to lengthen telomeres in as little as 3 months. They discuss how this knowledge could bring many more breakthroughs in the field of longevity. Lastly we discuss their 99.99% ultra pure C60 black seed oil gel caps. Specifically how black seed oil, labeled the "Miracle Herb" by the National Health Institute, with C60 is the perfect combination.
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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