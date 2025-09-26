The daughter of New Mexico Republican State Senator Jay Block accuses him of “selling his soul to the devil” because of his visit to Israel and his promotion of its propaganda and lies.

"How much are they paying my father?"



"How much is his soul worth?"



Source @Real World News

