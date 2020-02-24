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Moon Hoax Video #3 "Two Stagehands, One By Module, One At Far Right"
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119 views • February 24, 2020
Unknown origin for this video, retrieved by me in 2009. A stagehand is slightly visible hiding behind the lunar module, and soon after another can be seen at far right picking something off of the sand.
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