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Media and Doug Ford Celebrate while attendees openly break COVID RULES
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60 views • February 16, 2021
Rules for us and not for them. Watch the hypocrisies of Doug Ford and the media as they celebrate gatherings and no social distancing during a "Stay at Home" order, meanwhile protestors are getting arrested and anyone violating stay-at-home orders is demonized by Doug Ford and the media.
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