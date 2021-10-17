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MAAP REAL Interview with Candidate Bryan Masche for governor.
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Heartfelt Interview with Candidate For AZ Governor Bryan Masche. MAAP REAL. Thanks!
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. Covering The Event at the Fountain Hills Republican Club Picnic in Fountain Hills, AZ.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW.
Tremendous Congrats to the Fountain Hills Republicans Club for putting out more than 27 candidates to speak so voters can make a wise and vetting decisions.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2021
HOST/PRODUCER/DIRECTOR GEORGE NEMEH
MAAP MEDIA
MAAP BROADCASTING
MAAP REAL.
MAAP Real Talk Show + Media. Covering The Event at the Fountain Hills Republican Club Picnic in Fountain Hills, AZ.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW.
Tremendous Congrats to the Fountain Hills Republicans Club for putting out more than 27 candidates to speak so voters can make a wise and vetting decisions.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW COPYRIGHTS 2021
HOST/PRODUCER/DIRECTOR GEORGE NEMEH
MAAP MEDIA
MAAP BROADCASTING
MAAP REAL.
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