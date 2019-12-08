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Transhumanism, Tesla Technology, Rudolf Steiner and Bringing it All Together w/Elana Freeland (1of2)
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160 views • December 08, 2019
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Author and researcher, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss her latest work and her next book which brings together her past books and connects all the dots. We discuss transhumanism and what it really will become, how Tesla's technology is being implemented to weaponize the skies, and lastly how her work studying Rudolf Steiner and consciousness brings it all together. In all it's a very interesting and informative look into our future. You can see more of Elana's work at http://ElanaFreeland.com
Patreons can see an additional exclusive interview with Elana Freeland. Join now and get access to free eBooks, exclusive interviews, and much more. Join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
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MUSIC CREDITS:
Audioblocks paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Author and researcher, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss her latest work and her next book which brings together her past books and connects all the dots. We discuss transhumanism and what it really will become, how Tesla's technology is being implemented to weaponize the skies, and lastly how her work studying Rudolf Steiner and consciousness brings it all together. In all it's a very interesting and informative look into our future. You can see more of Elana's work at http://ElanaFreeland.com
Patreons can see an additional exclusive interview with Elana Freeland. Join now and get access to free eBooks, exclusive interviews, and much more. Join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Get the FREE Stiletto Blade, Snake Oil, C60 Black seed Gel Capsules and more @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
MUSIC CREDITS:
Audioblocks paid license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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