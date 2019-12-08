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Transhumanism, Tesla Technology, Rudolf Steiner and Bringing it All Together w/Elana Freeland (1of2)
Sarah Westall
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160 views • December 08, 2019
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Author and researcher, Elana Freeland, rejoins the program to discuss her latest work and her next book which brings together her past books and connects all the dots. We discuss transhumanism and what it really will become, how Tesla's technology is being implemented to weaponize the skies, and lastly how her work studying Rudolf Steiner and consciousness brings it all together. In all it's a very interesting and informative look into our future. You can see more of Elana's work at http://ElanaFreeland.com

Patreons can see an additional exclusive interview with Elana Freeland. Join now and get access to free eBooks, exclusive interviews, and much more. Join now @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
geoengineeringnikola teslatechnologyweather manipulationweatherteslamk ultrasecret space programelana freelandtranshumanismionospheretargeted individualsnano technologysarah westallsarahwestalldirect energy weaponweapon systemsrudolf steinertesla technologyspace fence
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy