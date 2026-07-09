Elon Musk just dropped a banned thriller called Citizen Vigilante on X. The internet lost its mind. Half the comment section treated it like a masterpiece. The other half treated it like a survival guide for taking over your neighborhood watch.





But here is what the movie is really exposing: people are starving for justice. And they are not getting it.





Kristy Allen breaks down the anatomy of this frustration through the lens of the human body. The thyroid is not just a gland that controls metabolism. It is the metabolic engine of justice. When things are aligned and fair, you feel that relaxed, flowing coherence. When you endure injustice—systemic, financial, relational—your thyroid flips the switch on anxiety. Anxiety is not a bug. It is a prompt from your spirit demanding action.





The danger is the pendulum swing. On one side: too much—vigilante justice, taking matters into your own hands, which only creates a boomerang of unfairness. On the other side: not enough—the couch commanders who spend 14 hours a day typing in all caps about conspiracies but do nothing to fix anything.





Neither satisfies the spirit. Neither heals the thyroid.





The constitutional path requires active, peaceful civic engagement. Demanding transparency. Participating in the legal process. Holding institutions accountable through the courts. The military has no legal authority to override civilian rule. The Posse Comitatus Act exists precisely to protect citizens from martial overreach.





The Brunson case being set aside. The Supreme Court's lukewarm decisions. The bar's allegiance to corporations instead of the Constitution. These are the broken parts of the system. And they must be fixed—not by going rogue, but by standing up, speaking truth, and demanding real justice.





Because a quiet, lukewarm, almost-system of justice is not the same thing as actual rightness.





Where we go one, we go all.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.