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Boris: No Deal BREXIT; Hungary Hits Back At Biden; France: Teacher Killed In Jihad Attack 10/18/2020
Resistance Chicks
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10 views • October 19, 2020
Boris Johnson came out last week putting the last few nails in the coffin of the hopes that the EU and the UK will be able to come to a deal before the final deadline. EU top brass and EU leaders are collapsing one by one over the EU/UK trade; deal they've all ganged up on Macron over his hard line on French fishing vessels in UK waters, saying he is going to cost the EU the loss of a free trade deal with UK. They are all desperate for an EU/UK deal while the Brits don't want one with the majority of Brits moving to get behind a no deal now that it's come down to the wire. Also, in France a teacher was beheaded for teaching free thought, and Hungary strikes back and Biden after he slander both Hungary and Poland as "totalitarian regimes"; all that and MUCH MORE on today's show!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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