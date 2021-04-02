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Mel K & Dr. Joel S. Hirshhorn Discuss the Pandemic Blunder - The Truth Behind the Lies
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70 views • April 02, 2021
Mel K is joined by Professor Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of the excellent book on COVID-19 and Dr. Fauci entitled Pandemic Blunder, to lay out the facts about the year of COVID-19, who Dr. Fauci is and why he is a constant source of frustration and misinformation, and the truth about prevention and cures for COVID-19.
Like the other Frontline Doctors, Dr. Hirschhorn has one desire--to save patients and prevent them from getting sick in the first place. None of this needed to happen!
Joel S. Hirschhorn is a writer focusing on health issues, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as US politics, government, and culture. He was formerly a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a senior official for the U.S. Congress (Office of Technology Assessment), head of an environmental consulting company, and Director of Environment, Energy and Natural Resources at the National Governors Association. His latest book is "Pandemic Blunder - Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment"
Like the other Frontline Doctors, Dr. Hirschhorn has one desire--to save patients and prevent them from getting sick in the first place. None of this needed to happen!
Joel S. Hirschhorn is a writer focusing on health issues, especially the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as US politics, government, and culture. He was formerly a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a senior official for the U.S. Congress (Office of Technology Assessment), head of an environmental consulting company, and Director of Environment, Energy and Natural Resources at the National Governors Association. His latest book is "Pandemic Blunder - Fauci and Public Health Blocked Early Home COVID Treatment"
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