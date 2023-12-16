What is "Sabbatical Year"? Looking Back on the Hebrew Year of 5859

Did you realize something? Sabbath Year is almost over!

With only about 60 Days left in the Sabbatical Year of 5859 (Hebrew Calendar), I want you to consider these questions:

(1) If you were able to observe the Sabbatical Year this year, how did it go? Did you observe the whole thing, or did you sort of find out about the significance of this Instruction (Torah) part of the way into the year?

(2) What's one major lesson that has impacted your walk of faith in such a way that you will never be the same again?

(3) What did you find challenging about Sabbath Year?

(4) What new habits did you develop as a result of Sabbath Year?

(5) Were there any interesting blessings that God threw your way as you practiced the Sabbath Year? Tell us if you experienced something new/different or supernatural!

(6) With only about 60 days remaining in the Hebrew "Winter", do you think this Winter will in fact be the start of the Great Tribulation? Or will we have to ride this thing out and wait until the Winter of 2024? ... Perhaps beyond?





